AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

VLVLY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. 38,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,089. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.44. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.473 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLVLY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

