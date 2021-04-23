AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%.
VLVLY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. 38,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,089. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.44. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.473 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.01%.
About AB Volvo (publ)
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.
