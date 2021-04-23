AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
ELUXY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.
AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
