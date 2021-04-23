AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ELUXY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.