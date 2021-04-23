$950,000.00 in Sales Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to announce $950,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $660,000.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 million to $4.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.35 million, with estimates ranging from $11.70 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million.

CRBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. 1,719,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,401,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 56,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 32,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 20,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 315,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

