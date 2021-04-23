9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMTR. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 300,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,066. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

