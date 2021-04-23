8,780 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 89,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 841,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 132,022 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 158,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 427,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after buying an additional 154,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 111,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

