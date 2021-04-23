8,637 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Bought by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,637 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after buying an additional 3,349,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $191,607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Fortive by 7,873.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,570 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,190 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,952 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average of $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

