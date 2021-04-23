80,000 Shares in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Interface at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,656,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Interface by 793.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Interface by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after acquiring an additional 735,330 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth $5,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. 3,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $741.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

