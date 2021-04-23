787 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Money Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $155,820,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter.

SDY opened at $121.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $122.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

