$725.57 Million in Sales Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will announce $725.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.11 million and the lowest is $721.03 million. Spire posted sales of $715.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $76.71 on Friday. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after acquiring an additional 169,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Spire by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,089,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Spire by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 345,802 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

