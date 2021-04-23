661,833 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 661,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 124.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $3.97 on Friday, hitting $58.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. The company has a market capitalization of $238.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

