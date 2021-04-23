$650.00 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report sales of $650.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $649.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $650.40 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $535.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.10.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,084,000 after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,797,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,975,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.85. 272,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,808. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $89.52 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

