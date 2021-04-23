57,575 Shares in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Silverback Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBTX. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $968,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $36.67 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.88). Analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

