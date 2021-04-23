564 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $252.92 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $256.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

