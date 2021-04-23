$56.83 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report sales of $56.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.70 million and the lowest is $55.30 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $58.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $225.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.00 million to $236.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $218.23 million, with estimates ranging from $201.80 million to $238.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $98,719.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,315,000 after purchasing an additional 75,893 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,252,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 162,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 279,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 136,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.