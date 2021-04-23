47,253 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in NIO by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get NIO alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HSBC raised their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.73) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.