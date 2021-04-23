$34.85 Million in Sales Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to report sales of $34.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.10 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $20.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.50 million to $141.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $142.21 million, with estimates ranging from $139.41 million to $146.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.57 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,074 shares of company stock worth $80,976. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

