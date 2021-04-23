3,240 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chewy by 543.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chewy by 106.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Chewy by 33.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.11 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,720,253.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,240,680 shares of company stock valued at $509,718,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cfra assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.32.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

