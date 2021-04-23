3,090 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $1,381,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock valued at $99,013,316. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.57. 262,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,393,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.