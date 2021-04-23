3,080 Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $57.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

