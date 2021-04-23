288 Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,485,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after purchasing an additional 207,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.20.

KSU stock opened at $296.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $122.35 and a 12 month high of $300.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.31.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

