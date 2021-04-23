2,637 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

RTX stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.23. The company had a trading volume of 148,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,790. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

