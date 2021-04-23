24,419 Shares in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Textainer Group by 109.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGH opened at $24.57 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGH shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

