2,390 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Clorox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 11.6% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.41.

Shares of CLX opened at $195.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.81.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

