22nd Century Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,578 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,321 call options.

XXII stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

In related news, Director Roger D. O’brien acquired 52,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $149,864.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,577.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James A. Mish acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 136.3% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 329,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 190,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

