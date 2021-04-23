$2.52 EPS Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will announce earnings per share of $2.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings per share of $4.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $15.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HII. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.55. 5,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,409. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $210.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

