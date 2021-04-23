1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

1st Source has increased its dividend by 48.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $45.37 on Friday. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. Equities research analysts expect that 1st Source will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.