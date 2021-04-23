18,950 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 22.7% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in MetLife by 6.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.99. 47,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,647,308. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

