$18.57 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post sales of $18.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.48 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $14.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $67.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.24 million to $67.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $87.89 million, with estimates ranging from $87.17 million to $88.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.46.

Shares of ASPU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 509,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,134. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $126.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

