15,150 Shares in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Athene by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Athene by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 48,080 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Athene by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,384,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Athene by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

