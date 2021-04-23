$130.09 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will announce $130.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.67 million to $134.40 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $124.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $498.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $515.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $494.58 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $505.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of SASR stock traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $44.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

