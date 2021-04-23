12Ships Price Reaches $0.0371 (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. 12Ships has a total market capitalization of $184.71 million and approximately $969.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 12Ships has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00067185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00018389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00092440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.23 or 0.00683351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.41 or 0.08266013 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00050405 BTC.

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships is a coin. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,878,306 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com . 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling 12Ships

