1,266 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,266 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.39. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

