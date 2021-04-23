119,812 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 119,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,652,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.