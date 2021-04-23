1,178 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

