$1.71 EPS Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.95. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 677.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $208,588.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.39. 340,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.