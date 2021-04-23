$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to report $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 31.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $217,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.98.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.