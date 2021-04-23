-$0.86 EPS Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Nevro posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.82 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.18. 5,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro has a 12-month low of $109.30 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $136,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.