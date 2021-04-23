$0.57 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.48. Independent Bank reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.24. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,292. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $508.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.