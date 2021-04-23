$0.55 EPS Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,676 shares of company stock worth $6,135,699 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,725 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,556,000 after purchasing an additional 421,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,274,000 after purchasing an additional 665,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,704 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

