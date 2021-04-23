$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Conagra Brands posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.17. 2,082,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 254,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,474 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 72.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 67,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 28,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

