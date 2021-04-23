-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Lyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($18.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 1,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,157. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 815,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 427,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 9,858.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 189,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 56,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

