$0.37 EPS Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. 15,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,431. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 59.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

