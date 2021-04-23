$0.36 EPS Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.36. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. 929,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 79.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

