-$0.21 EPS Expected for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.46).

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Tenax Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,286. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $27.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

