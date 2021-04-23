$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.19. Amcor reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Amcor stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.72. 216,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,482,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Amcor by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

