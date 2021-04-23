-$0.16 EPS Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Transocean posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

RIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Transocean stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.21. 10,217,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,530,883. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Transocean by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,614 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 125,330 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Transocean by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,373 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,211,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

