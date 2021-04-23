-$0.12 EPS Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,853. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,622,700.00. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,613 shares of company stock worth $13,621,767 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

