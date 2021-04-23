-$0.09 EPS Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Twilio reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.44.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $373.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of -131.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.36. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $10,223,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

