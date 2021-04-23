$0.05 EPS Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. nLIGHT reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,257. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. nLIGHT has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 2.68.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $261,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $883,600 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 822,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,843,000 after acquiring an additional 249,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in nLIGHT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,348,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,338,000 after acquiring an additional 174,952 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,363,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,615,000 after buying an additional 77,268 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

