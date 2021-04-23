$0.05 EPS Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $273,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,342.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,159 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,024,000 after buying an additional 216,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 613,944 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,529,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 498,684 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 661.29 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

